Erling Haaland agent responds after City considered ‘ripping up’ deal

Erling Haaland’s agent Rafaela Pimenta has suggested that he would be open to signing a new and improved contract at Manchester City in the not-too-distant future. The Norwegian forward, who joined City from Borussia Dortmund over the summer, has enjoyed a hugely successful start to the new Premier League campaign and is arguably the best player in the world on current form.

Haaland’s incredible start to life at City has fuelled speculation that a new longer-term deal could already be on the horizon, with the Daily Star having claimed that his existing contract could be ‘ripped up’ in exchange for a new one that would include a significant pay rise. Pimenta has since hinted that Haaland and his camp would be happy to entertain talks over an improved deal if City decide to begin negotiations at some point in the near future.

“I hope so, if they want to discuss today we would be happy,” she told Sky Sports. “Why not? All is good.”

Pimenta went on to run the rule over a potential future move elsewhere for Haaland, who was heavily linked with Real Madrid before joining City on a five-year deal until the summer of 2027. She insisted that the 22-year-old is likely to break records with his next transfer fee if he continues to develop on an upward trajectory after scoring 20 goals in all competitions since the beginning of the campaign.

