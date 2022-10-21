Ex-EastEnders actress Josephine Melville dies backstage after play

Actress, writer and director Josephine Melville died yesterday after appearing in a production of Nine Night at Nottingham Playhouse. The talented performer portrayed Tessa Parker in EastEnders during the 1980s and her other credits include The Bill and Casualty.
Nottingham Playhouse has said Josephine was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene yesterday.
A cause of death has not yet been disclosed, but Nottingham Playhouse has since paid tribute to the Essex-born actress and described her as a “wonderful and well-loved person”.
The venue’s statement read: “We are deeply saddened to announce that last night the actor Josephine Melville, passed away backstage at Nottingham Playhouse following the performance of the play Nine Night, in which she was performing.
“Josephine’s family have been informed, and our thoughts and deep condolences are with them.”
“Jo was taken ill performing in Nine Night, a co-production with Leeds Playhouse & Nottingham Playhouse.
“We are shocked and stunned by this sad news. Our thoughts are with Jo’s family.”
Matt Dent, Labour & Co-op councillor for Kursaal Ward, Southend City Council, wrote: “I’m shocked and heartbroken to hear that Josephine Melville passed away yesterday, backstage after a theatre performance in Nottingham.”
While Labour Councillor Aston Line added: “I feel completely broadsided to learn of the sudden and totally unexpected passing of Josephine Melville.
“I have only known Jo for a few years, but she quickly became a true friend. Few people are so committed to the preservation and celebration of heritage, art, and culture.”
Fellow actress Llewella Gideon penned: “I’m shell shocked by the passing of Josephine Melville. I was hyperventilating hoping it wasn’t true. Have Worked and played with her.
“A bundle of energy and positivity whenever she entered a room. May she rest in Peace- love and prayers go out to her family #gonetoosoon.” (sic)
While Artistic Director Daniel York Loh shared: “This is awful, terrible news. I’m heartbroken to hear this and so very sorry for Josephine’s family and friends.”
