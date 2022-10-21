Ex-EastEnders actress Josephine Melville dies backstage after play

Actress, writer and director Josephine Melville died yesterday after appearing in a production of Nine Night at Nottingham Playhouse. The talented performer portrayed Tessa Parker in EastEnders during the 1980s and her other credits include The Bill and Casualty.

Nottingham Playhouse has said Josephine was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene yesterday.

A cause of death has not yet been disclosed, but Nottingham Playhouse has since paid tribute to the Essex-born actress and described her as a “wonderful and well-loved person”.

The venue’s statement read: “We are deeply saddened to announce that last night the actor Josephine Melville, passed away backstage at Nottingham Playhouse following the performance of the play Nine Night, in which she was performing.

“Josephine’s family have been informed, and our thoughts and deep condolences are with them.”

READ MORE: Amanda Holden, 51, exposes too much in video as fans spot nip slip