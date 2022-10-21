Categories World Explosions due to missile strikes reported in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region Post author By Google News Post date October 21, 2022 No Comments on Explosions due to missile strikes reported in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region Explosions due to missile strikes reported in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region Anadolu Agency | English Source link Related Tags Anadolu Agency, due, explosions, Kharkiv, missile, region, reported, strikes, Ukraine, Ukraine’s By Google News GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← Norway’s Rubicon TV seeks copro partners for Yugoslav spy thriller on E14 unit → ARL, Subaru Loves Pets, Steve Moyer Subaru Offering Free Vaccines, Microchips for Dogs – BCTV Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.