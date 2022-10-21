Framed answer today October 21 – movies hints and clues | Digital Trends

Attempting to solve today’s Framed for October 21 and need some help?

Revisiting today’s movie comes with some sadness. Although the film is one of the most recognizable films of the ’70s, it’s now looked at with a heavy heart due to the passing of Olivia Newton-John. However, Newton-John’s performance in this movie will put a smile on your face.

If you’re ready to begin, keep reading for hints to help solve today’s edition of Framed.

Check out our Framed guide if you missed yesterday’s movie of the day. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, there is a new movie, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. Players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking Submit if they can’t guess based on the image.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Today’s Framed was released in 1978.

Today’s Framed was directed by Randal Kleiser.

Today’s Framed stars John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is …

Grease

