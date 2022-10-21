Here’s a look at the House of the Dragon finale

The penultimate episode of House of the Dragon titled The Green Council saw Aegon trying to abscond from Westeros instead of being crowned the king of the Seven Kingdoms.

Two separate search parties were sent out for him with the prince trying in vain to flee with his younger brother Aemond and Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) dragging him back to the Red Keep.

Speaking about shirking the Iron Throne, actor Glynn-Carney said: “There’s a lot of bitterness from Aemond’s side. He’s built to be the king. He wants the responsibility. He thinks he’d be good at it. And Aegon being the eldest son, it falls to him to do it.”

While House of the Dragon writer Ryan Condal added on the latest edition of Inside the Episode: “Aegon is an unlikely and unwilling king. He doesn’t think his father ever really loved him enough or respected him enough to think that he was worthy of the job.

“And much like Daemon, Aegon just wanted to know that Viserys loved him and thought him worthy.

“He’ll never really get that because his father died before he could say anything.”

House of the Dragon season 1 concludes on Sunday on HBO at 9pm EST and on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Monday at 2am BST