House of the Dragon boss teases Daemon and Rhaenyra change





The new Game of Thrones prequel has exceeded all expectations for HBO, and millions of viewers are eagerly awaiting the fantasy drama’s season finale this Sunday. Before House of the Dragon wraps up its first chapter, executive producer Sara Hess has promised big things from fan-favourite Daemon Targaryen (played by Matt Smith) in this week’s episode and beyond.

EP Sara hinted the next stage of Daemon’s relationship with Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) will feature heavily in House of the Dragon’s second season. Season two is currently being plotted out and is expected to air in 2024, with most of the main cast returning. Although late king Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) likely won’t be making an appearance, unpredictable dragon-rider Daemon’s legacy has only just begun. Both Daemon and his niece/wife were absent in the ninth episode of the first season, but Sara promises big things from him in this week’s season closer. READ MORE: Strictly’s Kym Marsh dealt blow days before live show

“We will see a different side of him,” she confirmed. Sara also indicated both Targaryens will make it out of the first season alive, despite Game of Thrones’ reputation for killing off popular characters. She continued: “And right now, we’re writing season two and figuring out, what is the nature of his relationship with Rhaenyra? “There are many interpretations [in George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood] to that.”

Daemon and Rhaenyra continued the world of Westeros’ tradition with their incestuous relationship, which began back when the latter was portrayed by Milly Alcock. In order to protect the sacred Targaryen bloodline, Daemon wooed his own niece by showing her some of the seedier sides of King’s Landing, leading to her fall-out with close childhood friend Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey/Olivia Cooke). He also killed his first wife, Rhea Royce (Rachel Redford) in order to marry Rhaenyra, and later sliced Vaemond Velaryon’s (Wil Johnson) head in half for challenging the Targaryen succession. Currently one of House of the Dragon’s most hot-headed and violent main characters, Sara hinted his rampages could start to cool down in season two. DON’T MISS:

In the meantime, the producer admitted she’s somewhat surprised by the positive feedback Daemon has had from fans. “He’s become Internet Boyfriend in a way that baffles me,” she said. “Not that Matt isn’t incredibly charismatic and wonderful, and he’s incredible in the role. “But Daemon himself is … I don’t want him to be my boyfriend! I’m a little baffled how they’re all, ‘Oh, daddy!’

“And I’m just like: ‘Really?’ How, in what way, was he a good partner, father or brother, to anybody?” Now Rhaenyra’s brother Aegon Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) has ascended the Iron Throne, Daemon and his wife could hatch yet more sinister plans to return them to power. House of the Dragon season 1 concludes Sunday, October 23 on HBO and the following Monday on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.





