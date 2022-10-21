Humble’s Melee Mayhem Bundle Deal Has Us Feeling Punchy

Humble’s new Melee Mayhem Bundle includes several melee-focused PC games and discounted DLC packs for as little as $12.

The bundle starts at $12 for nine items, including recent fighting games like Mortal Kombat 11 and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, the side-scrolling brawlers River City Girls and Song of Iron, online medieval combat sim Mordhau, and the 2D action-RPG Chronicon.

If you bump up to the full 10-item bundle for $23, you’ll also receive competitive medieval first-person slasher Chivalry 2 in addition to the other games and coupon codes.

Both bundles also include 10%-off coupon codes for River City Girls Zero and River City Girls 2, and a 90%-off coupon for the Mortal Kombat Ultimate Bundle. Note that the River City Girls Zero and Mortal Kombat Ultimate Bundle coupon codes expire on November 9th, and the River City Girls 2 discount is only valid until January 1st, 2023, so make sure you use them quickly. These coupons do not stack with other Humble discounts or bundles.

While both bundles are great deals, the $23 package adds up to $233 and offers the best total savings. You can also increase your pledge beyond that if you want to donate more money to the World Central Kitchen. Of course, Humble has plenty of other deals running this month, including this awesome RPG Legends: Baldur’s Gate & Beyond bundle that any old-school CRPG fan should check out.

Spend $12

Spend $23