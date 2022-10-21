‘It’s inclusive’ Anton du Beke slams claims Strictly ‘has gone woke’

The 33-year-old, who reached the final last year with Johannes Radebe, but lost out to deaf contestant Rose Ayling-Ellis and her pro partner Giovanni Pernice, has even uploaded a Story highlights folder on his Instagram account named “Diversity”.

In the video footage, he told of how he’d been unable to sleep since reading an article that blasted “mismatched” same sex pairings.

He admitted that the backlash against featuring two males dancing together or dancers with impairments had “really angered me”.

The star asked whether the latest criticism is due to prejudice against men dressing more flamboyantly this year, reasoning that Strictly 2022 has been a “celebration of queerness and the LGBTQ community”.