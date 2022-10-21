James Corden called out by Balthazar boss AGAIN after actor’s denial

Restaurant boss Keith McNally has once again hit out at comedian James Corden, whom he previously branded “the most abusive customer to my servers” to ever set foot in his New York eatery. The Balthazar owner demanded the Gavin and Stacey star “come clean” following an interview that saw him deny any wrongdoing.

In view of his 93,200 Instagram followers, Keith wrote: “STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down.

“Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done ‘anything wrong, on any level,’ was he joking?

“Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it.

“Although I didn’t witness the incident, lots of my restaurant’s floor staff did.

