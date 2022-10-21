Kate and William to take ‘two-week break’ to be with three children





Prince William and the Princess of Wales have taken time out of their royal duties to spend a “two-week half term” with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Christine Ross, royal expert, alongside Royally Us host Christina Garibaldi said it is unlikely the Cambridges will be seen “until after the children go back” to school. It comes as Prince William confirmed he will return to royal duties on November 1 for a conservation awards ceremony.

Ms Garibaldi said: “They are actually taking a little bit of a break this week because, I think, their children are on holiday from school. So, that is why they are not out and about as much this week.” Ms Ross said: “Yes, the children get a two-week break, what’s called a half-term break. So, we probably will not see them until after the children go back.” Ms Garibaldi joked: “I wish real life was like that. We could just have a two-week break every now and then.” Ms Ross said: “It’s only been about six weeks since school started. Imagine if just every six weeks you got to take a long two-week holiday.”

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend Lambrook School in Berkshire. The two eldest children used to go to St Thomas’ in Battersea, south London, while they lived in Kensington Palace. But following the move to Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Estate, the trio were moved to a new school. Last week, they finished their first half term at Lambrook, having started towards the beginning of September. READ MORE: Kate & William won’t move to Windsor Castle just yet – see inside home [INSIGHT]

Prince George, 9, entered into year five, the penultimate year before secondary school, while Seven-year-old Princess Charlotte is beginning year three, the first year of Key Stage Two learning. Prince Louis, who is four, will be starting at Lambrook’s Pre Prep. It is the first time all three children have been to the same school. According to the school’s website, the trio finished their first half-term on Friday, October 14 and they will be off until Monday, October 31. DON’T MISS: Bargain breakfast enjoyed by George, Charlotte and Louis [REVEAL]

William and Harry set for ‘uncomfortable viewing’ as The Crown returns [REPORT]

Kate and William to ‘eventually move’ to Windsor Castle in final blow [REVEAL]