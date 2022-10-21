Liverpool boss Klopp details text to Gerrard after Aston Villa sacking

“A lot of great managers out there had to leave their previous clubs for different reasons, some of the best did that quite frequently during their career and showed up somewhere else and learnt from it, found a better situation.

“He will be back 100 per cent, but now I hope he takes a bit of time as well for him because since he’s finished his career, he’s pretty much working all the time. Maybe use it now a little for himself to recharge.”

Liverpool are back in action tomorrow when they face Nottingham Forest with the club looking to continue their winning run. There’s some uncertainty on whether Klopp will be in the dugout at Forest though after he was charged with a breach of FA rules E3 for his red card against Manchester City.

But the Liverpool boss has explained that he currently expects to be on the sidelines as normal.