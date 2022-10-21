Meghan and Harry ‘think they’re the victims’, royal expert claims

Valentine Low opened up about his tell-all book Courtiers with Dan Wootton on GB News on Thursday. He discussed the allegations made by royal staff members as he argued he “couldn’t pass judgement” on the claims of those who worked with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
Dan asked the royal expert if he was concerned about the “legal implications” of publishing his book.
Valentine replied: “Well, you’re always going to be concerned about the legal aspect, but this wasn’t my first rodeo.
“I’ve been there before with the bullying story when I documented how the allegations of bullying have been made against Meghan by her home communications secretary and that I spent a long time working with The Times’ lawyer making sure it was legally watertight.”
He claimed: “We had the email that was sent up the chain in Kensington Palace making the allegation so we worked very hard in conjunction with the lawyer making sure that was watertight.
“Before we published, the Sussex lawyers Schillings were very aggressive, they sent us all sorts of letters, threatening, denying everything making all sorts of accusations against us.”
“After publication, not a whisper,” he added.
Dan referenced incidents documented in the book but Valentine made it clear it wasn’t for him to declare whether bullying had taken place.
“This actually feels like a full-throttle campaign of bullying over a number of months by Harry and Meghan based on what you’ve written,” the GB News host questioned.
Dan then spoke about Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey where the couple opened up on their struggles with mental health and their reasons for stepping down as senior royals.
Valentine claimed: “What you have to understand about Harry and Meghan is, they truly believe, not without any foundation whatsoever they do have a case, they truly believe that they were the victims that they were treated appallingly by the palace management.”
Last year, Meghan and Harry’s solicitor Jenny Afia categorically denied the claims.
Talking to the BBC, she said: “What bullying actually means is improperly using power repeatedly and deliberately to hurt someone, physically or emotionally.
“The Duchess of Sussex absolutely denies ever doing that. Knowing her as I do I can’t believe she would ever do that.”
When the bullying allegations came to light, Buckingham Palace confirmed an investigation paid for privately by the Queen would take place.
A palace spokesperson at the time said: “Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learnt.
“The royal household has had a dignity at work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.”
The palace subsequently decided against publishing the report from the inquiry into the allegations.
