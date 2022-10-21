Meghan and Harry ‘think they’re the victims’, royal expert claims

Valentine Low opened up about his tell-all book Courtiers with Dan Wootton on GB News on Thursday. He discussed the allegations made by royal staff members as he argued he “couldn’t pass judgement” on the claims of those who worked with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Dan asked the royal expert if he was concerned about the “legal implications” of publishing his book.

Valentine replied: “Well, you’re always going to be concerned about the legal aspect, but this wasn’t my first rodeo.

“I’ve been there before with the bullying story when I documented how the allegations of bullying have been made against Meghan by her home communications secretary and that I spent a long time working with The Times’ lawyer making sure it was legally watertight.”

He claimed: “We had the email that was sent up the chain in Kensington Palace making the allegation so we worked very hard in conjunction with the lawyer making sure that was watertight.

