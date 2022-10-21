Meghan shows ‘intimate gesture’ to Harry in official portrait, claim





Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released two new portraits through photographer Misan Harriman of their time at the One Young World Summit in Manchester last month. The Duchess is claimed to be having a “Meghan moment”, according to body language expert Dr Louise Mahler. Speaking to the Morning Show, Dr Mahler said: “Isn’t it always Meghan’s moment. It’s an acting technique when you go on stage, don’t look down.

“Everybody wants to look down and we tend to talk to our internal voices when we do and they’re usually negative. “The thing is with Meghan is she’s looking up like, have you got the camera right, have you got the light. “They’re also touching hands but the way they touch hands shows a certain intimacy. “This is not the hand on the back, this is actually fingers stroking. READ MORE: Kate and William to ‘eventually move’ to Windsor Castle in final blow

“It’s an intimate stroke, sexual gesture as opposed to something on what she should do.” The photograph was shared on social media by the couple’s friend, photographer Misan Harriman. Mr Harriman said: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moments before attending the opening ceremony of OneYoungWorld last month.” The snap showed Prince Harry and Meghan side-by-side holding hands in Bridgewater Hall, in Manchester.

Judi explained what their pose shows: “Her arm is extended to allow Harry to grasp her index finger only which is a gesture that, along with Harry’s rather knowing eye expression and grin, suggests he is presenting her to the world with what could have been intended as a look of pride.” The expert commented this is much more of a “professional pose” from the couple, who have previously posed “with an emphasis on freedom, relaxation, casualness and family”. “It is a complete change of mood music from the fairytale photos they released of them lying underneath a tree, with Harry in jeans and bare feet and Meghan laying back in a long, flowing dress. “Those poses were all about love and an idyllic family lifestyle while these show them as a still loving but now campaigning, slick double act with an emphasis on changing the world,” Judi commented.