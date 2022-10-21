Mike Tindall was suffering from heartache when he first met Zara





King Charles III’s niece Zara Tindall and Mike announced their engagement 12 years ago and won over fans of the Royal Family with their low-key wedding in 2011. Their romance first began many years before when they met in Sydney, just after the former England rugby player received some devastating news.

Mike and Zara, who reportedly have a net worth of an estimated £30million, live on Zara’s mother Princess Anne’s Gatcombe estate and have three children together. But the besotted duo – who do not shy away from showing affection towards one another in public – first met in Australia during the Rugby World Cup in 2003. According to Zara they first met in a bar where Mike was drowning his sorrows after receiving some bad news. The 41-year-old told Australia’s 60 Minutes programme in 2012 that she met her future husband when he was out having a drink with his teammates. He had been easing the disappointment of being dropped from the England squad before the semi-finals. She said it then “went from there”.

But Mike told the Daily Mail in 2011 that it was Zara who had pursued him. He said: “She was on her gap year and in Australia with friends. Clive [Woodward, the coach] had just told me I was dropped for the semi-final, so I went out for a beer with two others who weren’t playing, Martin Corry and Austin Healey. “Zara was in the same bar; we got introduced but didn’t speak that much. Later on, Austin gave me her number and said, ‘She wants you to text her, to say where you’re all going out after the final so she can come along.’” Mike then did text her and they began dating when they were back in the UK. It was not just Mike that was going through a tough time when the pair met as she was struggling with the fact that her horse, Toytown, had been injured. READ MORE: Zara and Mike Tindall’s fortune of more than £1m a year laid bare