MIZU DAO and PROTOCOL announce Partnership to Create Web3 Ecosystem

CHIYODA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — MIZU DAO (Wyoming,US Founder: Takehito Imai), a VC DAO specializing in the Web3 domain, and PROTOCOL Inc. (Chairman: Keisuke Honda) , which operates a startup-specific social networking service that connects entrepreneurs, investors, and job seekers from all over Japan and the world, are pleased to announce partnership to build a Web3 ecosystem.

◇Partnership Overview

As the next generation of the internet, Web3 is gaining more and more attention from investors, entrepreneurs and users all over the world. According to Crunchbase data, the money invested in Web3 has reached more than $23 billion in 2022, and the amount will continue to grow in the future.

Therefore, MIZU DAO and PROTOCOL Inc. decided to form a partnership to support the development of Web3, to invest in Web3 projects all over the world, and to build a Web3 ecosystem together.

MIZU DAO and PROTOCOL Inc. will co-establish a business presence in Singapore and invest in Web3 projects together.

PROTOCOL Inc. will be responsible for the sourcing and financing, as the company, especially the chairman Keisuke Honda, has a wide network and strong connections with Web3 entrepreneurs and investors especially in Japan and the ASEAN region.

MIZU DAO as a VC DAO of Web3, has a talented and experienced team specializing in Web3 and investment, will operate the funds as a role like GP, and be responsible for the incubation, execution and management of fund investment.

◇Partnership Details:

1 Contribute to the development of the Web3 ecosystem by co-hosting various Web3 events and co-funding Web3 projects all over the world

In order to contribute to the development of the Web3 ecosystem, MIZU DAO and PROTOCOL will be co-hosting online and offline Web3 events, co-establishing Web3 funds and jointly investing in Web3 projects all over the world.

2 Co-establishing business presence in Singapore

MIZU DAO is a global community and the fund that will invest in Web3 projects all over the world. Singapore, as one of the important business hubs in the world, is a perfect location for starting a VC DAO focused on Web3.

MIZU DAO and PROTOCOL will be co-establishing a business presence in Singapore and start the investment in the Web3 area.

3 PROTOCOL members will join MIZU DAO as stakeholders

PROTOCOL will join MIZU DAO and NFT will be distributed to the members to enhance the partnership, to build a strong and stable structure for the Web3 investment.

With the solid partnership and strongness in the Web3 area, MIZU DAO and PROTOCOL will develop initiatives to support Web3 projects, creating and contributing to a new era.

◇MIZU DAO

MIZU DAO is a VC DAO specializing in the Web3 domain, and is one of the biggest Web3 communities in the world.

MIZU DAO will develop MIZU Chain – the first public blockchain of Japan in the future, to build a Web3 ecosystem in order to support Web3 projects all over the world.

Corporate name: MIZU DAO

Founder: Takehito Imai

Co-Founder: Takahiro Naito, Yuji Kato

Establishment Date: 2022/9

Location: Wyoming, US

Service Site:http://www.mizudao.io/

SNS: Twitter https://twitter.com/Mizu_DAO Discord https://discord.com/invite/wmsbHXhPnU

Contact：info@mizudao.io

◇PROTOCOL Inc.

PROTOCOL Inc. is established by Keisuke Honda, the world-famous football player and investor.

PROTOCOL Inc. operates a startup-specific social networking service, which makes it has a wide network and strong connections with entrepreneurs, investors and engineers in the Web3 area.

Corporate name: PROTOCOL Inc.

Chairman：Keisuke Honda CEO：Kota Takeuchi

Establishment Date： 2021/1/18

Location：Chiyoda-ku,Tokyo,Japan

Corporate Site：https://corp.protocol.ooo

Service Site：https://protocol.ooo

Collection of SNS accounts：https://linktr.ee/protocolooo

Contact：info@protocol.ooo