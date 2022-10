The film star played the role of Jessica Fletcher in Murder, She Wrote from 1984 to 1996.

The Dame was also widely known for her roles in children’s films such as Bedknobs and Broomsticks, The Last Unicorn, Beauty and the Beast, Anastasia and Nanny McPhee.

Her final job was in the film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery earlier this year.

She is survived by her three children, her brother Edgar Lansbury and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.