Nadine Dorries to replace Piers Morgan on TalkTV next week

Nadine Dorries will guest host Monday and Tuesday’s instalments of Piers Morgan’s TalkTV show while the outspoken journalist is on holiday. The MP and former culture secretary will be joined by the former editor of the Evening Standard Emily Sheffield.

Dorries’ appearance on the news programme, which is operated by News UK, comes on the back of Liz Truss resigning as the nation’s Prime Minister after just 44 days in office.

“I try to avoid TV these days and I’m not one of the MPs you find running across to the cameras on the green or in and out of TV studios, but I’m excited about TalkTV and the opportunity to do this during what could turn out to be one of the most eventful weeks we have ever known in British politics,” Dorries said of filling in for Morgan.

The news of Morgan being replaced by Dorries has divided TalkTV viewers, with many taking to Twitter to comment on her guest hosting the show.

@BrackenburyMB said: “I hope for the nation’s sake, it is pre-recorded.”

