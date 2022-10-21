Nadine Dorries to replace Piers Morgan on TalkTV next week

Nadine Dorries will guest host Monday and Tuesday’s instalments of Piers Morgan’s TalkTV show while the outspoken journalist is on holiday. The MP and former culture secretary will be joined by the former editor of the Evening Standard Emily Sheffield.
Dorries’ appearance on the news programme, which is operated by News UK, comes on the back of Liz Truss resigning as the nation’s Prime Minister after just 44 days in office.
“I try to avoid TV these days and I’m not one of the MPs you find running across to the cameras on the green or in and out of TV studios, but I’m excited about TalkTV and the opportunity to do this during what could turn out to be one of the most eventful weeks we have ever known in British politics,” Dorries said of filling in for Morgan.
The news of Morgan being replaced by Dorries has divided TalkTV viewers, with many taking to Twitter to comment on her guest hosting the show.
@BrackenburyMB said: “I hope for the nation’s sake, it is pre-recorded.”
@AnneBurnip asked: “Between that and trying to get @BorisJohnson elected again, has she any time whatsoever for her constituents who pay her salary?” (sic)
@PJones150158, who was looking forward to Dorries’ appearance, said: “She’s got to be a million times better than Morgan.”
@KimiDiamond22 praised the update about the politician, adding: “I love her!”
@Solarfeeling penned: “Anyone would think she already had a job representing constituents in a cost of living crisis
Columnist Douglas Murray will be in the hot seat interviewing guests on Thursday evening.
Murray wrote a scathing column in The Sun about Truss’ time in office on Friday morning ahead of hosting Piers Morgan: Uncensored.
He penned: “[Truss’] robotic reading of her resignation speech outside No10 was the latest 100mph car crash to smash headfirst into an increasingly pathetic government in its death throes.”
Murray continued: British politics – and by extension Britain – has become a global laughing stock.
