Natural anti-aging frozen cucumber hack left my skin glowing





Users of the app are claiming frozen cucumber massage has left them glowing. Influencer Emma Freece has millions of views on her videos detailing her exploits icing her face with a frozen cucumber. Beauty influencer Mireya Rios, who boasts 4.4M followers on the app, claimed the hack made her look “lifted, scuplted and less puffy.” So, I decided to try it for myself What does the science say? Cucumbers are full of vitamins that are good for the skin, such as B, C, and K. These vitamins help to brighten the skin, fight inflammation and stimulate cell growth. Icing the face with something cool tones the skin, closes pores, and reduces puffiness. Additionally, for acne sufferers, icing the skin can relieve pain, swelling, and redness. The Cleveland Clinic says using ice or iced items on the face constricts blood vessels in the skin. This can “lessen the appearance of pores and wrinkles” it claims. Sp, I tested the hack every day for a week, and these are the results. READ MORE: Best time of day to use anti-ageing cream – ‘get the whole benefit’

Did it work for me? To say the hack is easy is an understatement. Buy a cucumber, cut the end off, and stick it in the freezer. I chose to ice my skin in the morning as it felt like a nice way to wake up, plus, the ice should help depuff my tired eyes. After cleansing my skin, as usual, I took the chopped end of the cucumber and massaged it into my face. It was cold, but soon the ice began to melt. It felt soothing to rub the cucumber into my face, and it felt as though it was doing my skin some good. I used this as an opportunity to do some light lymphatic drainage massage with my cucumber. Lymphatic drainage removes lymph from the body, helping it maintain proper blood circulation. I did this by moving the cucumber in sweeping motions up from my chin toward my temples. DON’T MISS

I massage in a circular motion and focus on the forehead, cheeks, chin, jaw, nose, and around my mouth. I work by moving up the face and then down the neck. After a week, my pores are looking a little smaller, and I like the taut, fresh feeling the cold gives my skin. Overall, I would say this one hack alone is not going to entirely transform your skin. But, adding it to an already comprehensive skincare regimen is likely to boost the brightness in your skin. I will personally be adding this to my routine, if not daily then especially to soothe breakouts, before events, and when I’m puffy from a bad night’s sleep.

It is very important to cut the end of your cucumber off after each massaging session. This keeps the veg fresh and ensures your skin is not coming into contact with bacteria. If you find the frozen veg is irritating your skin, or the cold is leaving your skin red and sore, stop using it. Besides your skincare routine, what you eat can have a big impact on your skin. Scott McGlynn, a beauty and skincare expert and host and creator of Celebrity Skin Talk and Acne Uncovered, explained some key diet mistakes that will likely result in a breakout. Trying fad diets that are particularly prescriptive can have a negative impact on your skin. Diets that cut out whole food groups can make it hard for your body to get all of the essential vitamins and nutrients it needs to thrive, which can have a knock-on effect on your skin, hair, and nails.