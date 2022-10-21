Norway’s Rubicon TV seeks copro partners for Yugoslav spy thriller on E14 unit

Norwegian scripted specialist Rubicon TV is looking for partners to bring its new espionage thriller E14 Unit for Special Intel to the screen.

The thriller is the first project from Rubicon’s new CEO Ivar Køhn, who is looking at collaborative approaches for the format, which uncovers the role of Norwegian spies in the Yugoslav Wars of the 1990s.

“We are open to coproducing this gripping thriller, which will expose the horror and courage apparent in war,” said Køhn, who joined Rubicon from pubcaster NRK in May.

Banijay-owned Rubicon TV has created scripted titles such as Lilyhammer, Countrymen and Beforeigners. Køhn has been tasked with further building the company’s pipeline of original programmes for both local and international markets.

E14 Unit for Special Intel is his first project out of the gates and will be produced by Gudny Hummelvoli (Occupied) to premiere on TV2 Norway.

The drama tells the story behind the creation of a secret group within Norway’s intelligence service, which was assigned to collect intelligence in the former Yugoslavia during the Balkans conflict.

“As my first project at the helm of Rubicon TV, I’m proud to be part of a team to lift the lid on the secret operations of Norway’s first military NATO involvement,” said Køhn.