Photos: Pop superstar Taylor Swift | CNN

Taylor Swift performs at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in 2015.

Christopher Polk/TAS/Getty Images

Updated 4:12 PM EDT, Fri October 21, 2022

Taylor Swift unveiled her 10th studio album, “Midnights,” on Friday, October 21.

It’s her first original album in two years. The 11-time Grammy Award winner is currently in the midst of revisiting her early albums in a bid to regain ownership of the work she released under her former label Big Machine Records.

Born in 1989, Swift launched her country music career at age 16. Her debut self-titled album was released in 2006. She went on to become one of the most successful recording artists of all time — earning legions of loyal fans known as “Swifties.”

Her 2014 album, “1989,” was her first purely pop album. Known for her songwriting, she took on a folk-rock sound on her 2020 albums, “Folklore” and “Evermore.”

Swift has broken a number of records throughout her career. In 2021, she became the first woman to win the Grammy for album of the year three times. She was also the first woman to ever score three new number one albums in less than a year.



