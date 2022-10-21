Prince Harry beams in new images after making heartbreaking confession





The Duke of Sussex has been pictured beaming in new photos after he made a heartbreaking confession about his own mental health challenges. Prince Harry, 38, smiled broadly after he revealed therapy helped “burst” his bubble and regain his confidence. The father-of-two was speaking at an event in San Francisco for mental health and coaching firm BetterUp where he is a chief impact officer.

Prince Harry said he thought there was “only one way to live” until he started therapy. Harry said he now has an understanding of his “value” and has regained confidence. The Duke joined BetterUp’s CEO Alexi Robichaux for an on-stage chat at the inaugural Masters of Scale Summit in San Francisco.

During a 20-minute discussion, Harry and Mr Robichaux shared first-hand stories about personal transformation and how to bring positive behaviour change to an organisation at scale. Harry said: “The moment I started doing therapy, it opened my eyes. “I was moving through life thinking there was only one way to live and therapy burst that bubble. READ MORE: William and Harry set for ‘uncomfortable viewing’ as The Crown returns

He said: “But we’re also at a point where we actually need to unlock that potential. The only way we can do that is to individually grow ourselves, but also help the people we are responsible for grow as well.” He added: “If you are going to scale your company, the only way I believe you can do that is to successfully scale yourself and scale your employees at the same time.” Prince Harry has previously opened up about his grief after losing his beloved mother, Princess Diana, in 1997. The summit’s website said: “The Masters of Scale Summit is an unmatched accelerator and moment of ignition for leaders of fast-scaling, future-facing companies (Unicorns and ‘Soonicorns’).

“Attendance at the live event is by invitation and application only. “Speakers and guests join for the entire event, immersed in an environment designed to cultivate innovation, acceleration, and co-elevation.” According to the summit’s website, it aimed to “immerse the most forward-thinking, fast-scaling business leaders in an environment designed to cultivate innovation, acceleration and co-elevation”.

It added: “It will be unlike any other gathering of the year.” Bill Gates, Arianna Huffington, Eric Schmidt and Tyler Perry were listed as speakers. Masters of Scale launched in 2017 as a podcast hosted by Reid Hoffman.