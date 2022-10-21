Resident Evil 4 Remake Hands-On Preview: Tension Amplified

Resident Evil 4 is one of the greatest games ever made, but I don’t have to tell you that. I don’t have to remind you that it changed the landscape of third-person action games, or that it single-handedly redefined the entire Resident Evil franchise, as well as the survival-horror genre (for better and worse). But still, those facts cannot be understated, especially when talking about its upcoming remake.
When Capcom officially announced it was remaking Resident Evil 4, I was apprehensive. The original Resident Evil 4 is not without its blemishes–it is, after all, a 17-year-old game. But tank controls and Ashley Graham aside, my apprehension was largely tied to whether Capcom could capture the spirit of the original.