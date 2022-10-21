Should Devin Haney fight Vasyl Lomachenko next? | DAZN News Norway

Sergio Mora believes that Devin Haney should take on Vasily Lomachenko in his next, and possibly last, fight at 135lbs.

Last weekend Haney retained his undisputed status when he defeated George Kambosos Jr. in Australia for the second time.

That left Haney without an obligation for his next fight, and Bob Arum has suggested he should fight another fighter in his stable, Ukrainian Lomachenko.

Lomachenko was the unified champion until 2020 when he lost the WBA, WBO, IBF and WBC Franchise belt to Teofimo Lopez, setting in motion the string of fights that ended with Haney as undisputed.

Haney may soon move up to join Lopez and others such as Ryan Garcia at 140lbs, after looking washed out at the weigh-in, but Mora told JABS on the DAZN Boxing Show that Lomachenko would be a high-profile final fight at the weight.

“Yes, I like this fight,” he began. “Haney was calling out Lomachenko when nobody was calling him out. Now that he holds all the belts, all the leverage, why not give Lomachenko?

“You know Lomachenko will fight anybody, anytime, anywhere. Haney became undisputed by fighting one fighter in Kambosos. Now he can really prove he’s cleaned out the division if he beats Lomachenko. Lomachenko is one of the best at 135. I think it might be prime time for Haney to have one more fight at 135 against one of the best fighters at 135.

“He did look dry against Kambosos at the weigh-in. He was still able to outclass Kambosos, but he can’t keep sucking himself dry. He’s a big kid, he has wide shoulders. 140 will be the next division.”