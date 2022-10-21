Strictly’s Helen Skelton quit family home and moved in with parents

Helen Skelton, 39, has opened up about family changes as she spoke candidly about her life following her marriage split. The Strictly Come Dancing star and her three children – Ernie, 7, Louis, 5, and nine-month-old Elsie – are now living on the family farm in Cumbria.

The Countryfile presenter, who co-parents with her former husband Richie Myler – opened up about the decision in a new interview.

Helen confirmed she was now back with her mum and dad, who look after her children while she’s in London for work commitments, including Strictly where she is partnered with Gorka Marquez.

The on-screen presenter admitted she is used to moving around as the family often changed locations due to her ex-husband’s career as a rugby player.

The TV star previously lived in France and also in Spain for some time.

READ MORE: ‘Shame’ Harry’s not defending Charles in Netflix row claims Jane Moore