Tesla shares drop as Elon Musk issues warning for China and Europe

Tesla shares fell on Thursday after Elon Musk warned it had become a “little harder” for the company to garner demand amid a weakening of the global economy. Six brokerages lowered their price targets on stock.

Wedbush Securities made the biggest cut of $60 (£53.50) to bring its target to $300 (£267.51).

The news comes after Mr Musk issued a recession warning.

Speaking in a conference call on Wednesday, the Tesla CEO claimed that China and Europe are experiencing “a recession of sorts”.

He then suggested that the recession was causing demand to be “a little harder than it otherwise would be”.

JUST IN: Skint dad shares 10 tips for saving money in time for Christmas – ‘Maximise finances now’