Three charged with child abuse after a young child was found locked in a dog kennel

Three adults have been arrested after a young child was found locked in a dog kennel Wednesday morning, deputies said.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip about a young child being locked in a cage overnight.

Deputies then responded to the address on Cress Road and found a 9-year-old child locked in a dog kennel.

The kennel was secured with a padlock.

Deputies forced the cage open and EMS arrived on the scene to administer aid.

Inside the residence, deputies found Sarah Starr, 30, and two other children.

These children were also examined by EMS, but had no obvious injuries.

Detectives contacted Davidson County Social Services and secured a search warrant for the property.

Following an investigation, Jonathan Starr, 32, and Sarah Starr were arrested and charged with felony child abuse, misdemeanor child abuse and false imprisonment.

They were both placed under a $30,000 bond.

Later, Shelly Barnes, 56, was arrested in this incident and charged with the following:

Felony child abuse

Misdemeanor child abuse

False Imprisonment

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substances

Barnes was issued a $60,000 bond.

The 9-year-old child was transported to Brenner Children’s Hospital for evaluation and released later that day.

Two more children, who lived at the residence, were located at school.

All five of the children were entered into protective custody of Davidson County Social Services.

Deputies said that this is an active and ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story, check back with WXII for more updates.

