Two thirds of online reviews are negative – research finds

But on average, 24 of those will be negative.

More than four in 10 (41 percent) leave unfavourable comments to warn others of bad service, while 15 percent claim they feel awkward if they leave anything which is too glowing.

And 18 percent simply forget about it if they have nothing to complain about.

Hygiene and cleanliness are high on the list for many people, with 32 percent saying they wouldn’t return if a company’s hygiene wasn’t up to scratch on the first trip.

The research, commissioned by cleaning experts P&G Professional, also revealed hotels and restaurants, (50 percent), shops (35 percent) and pubs (25 percent) are the places people left the most reviews.

Restaurant critic, Grace Dent, said: “As the adage goes, you only get one chance to make a good first impression – and in today’s climate, the stakes have never been higher for hospitality businesses.

“As this research shows, online reviews can make or break a business, which is why hospitality venues have to pull out all the stops to guarantee a five-star experience.

“The food must be outstanding, the service needs to be stellar and the environment has to be spotless.”