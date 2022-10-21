Woman found dead in bin in driveway of Staten Island home

PORT RICHMOND, Staten Island (WABC) — A woman was found dead inside a large bin in the driveway of a home on Staten Island on Friday.

The body was discovered by a neighbor around 5:45 a.m. in the driveway of a home on Heberton Avenue in the Port Richmond section.

Police and EMS responded and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said It appeared the victim was dumped there after an apparent drug overdose.

A man living in the house said he heard some banging sounds around 5 a.m. after what was an all-night party in a nearby apartment.

Police say the woman was found partially clothed and wrapped in a blanket and, initially, there appear to be no signs of trauma.

Detectives brought the tenant of the apartment where they believe the woman died in for questioning. No charges were immediately filed.

The man who they suspect actually dumped the body, believed a friend of the tenant, is still being sought.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

