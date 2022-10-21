Wordle 489 October 21 hints for fans struggling with today’s puzzle

The final Wordle of the traditional working week is live, and it’s not easy. Wordle 489 is only available for 24-hours, so you don’t have long to figure out the answer. Fortunately, that’s where Express Online comes in. We’ve put together a selection of hints and clues to help you find the right answer for Wordle 489, which is trickier than you might think. Head down to the bottom of the page for Wordle 489 hints on October 21, and good luck figuring out the answer.

In case you’ve never played before, the key to solving Wordle puzzles is to pay close attention to the colour of the tiles after you make a guess.

If the tile turns grey, then the letter you’ve guessed doesn’t appear in the final word. If it turns yellow, then the letter appears in the word, just not in that position. A green tile means the letter is in the word and in the correct place.

An addictive game with a huge following, Wordle has spawned dozens of clones, including a Lord of the Rings themed version, a musical variant called Heardle, and a hardcore version called Quordle.

If you’re not great with words, then you might prefer something like daily maths-based puzzle Nerdle, where the aim is to figure out a mystery equation.

Anyway, if you’re here for Wordle 489 hints, check out the latest clues for the October 21 puzzle below…