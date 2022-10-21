Zelenskyy warns Russia may attack major hydroelectric dam; Moscow orders arrest of rebellious TV reporter

A view of the grad rocket firing as counterattacks against Russian forces continue in the Kherson region, on October 07, 2022.

Russian authorities are carrying out mass evacuations of civilians from occupied Kherson in southern Ukraine, and defense analysts now believe that the movement of people is setting the scene for Moscow to withdraw its troops from a large part of the region.

Up to 60,000 civilians are planned to be evacuated in the coming days from the western part of the Kherson region to the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, with residents told to then travel to other Russian-occupied regions.

Residents were told to leave Kherson after Russian-installed officials warned them that Ukraine is preparing to launch a large-scale offensive. Ukraine has decried the evacuations, likening them to deportations and telling residents not to comply.

— Holly Ellyatt