10 Times DC Movies Felt Like Horror Movies

DC movies have gained a reputation for being darker and grittier than many of the films in the MCU. While DC films are trying new things with films like The Suicide Squad, their reputation isn’t unearned. Many of their films have boasted mature themes and villains who feel monstrous. At the same time, the films show that the villains are still human, and many people in their situation would have turned out the same way.





The films aren’t afraid to include violence and death, which can often be shocking. Both DC’s live-action and animated films boast amazing actors who have given their all in their performances, creating scenes that have sent chills down the audiences’ spines.

10/10 The Dark Knight: Two-Face’s Reveal Was Grotesque

Harvey Dent was intended to be the best of Gotham, someone that was supposed to be incorruptible. He becomes a completely different person after losing Rachel. While Heath Ledger’s performance as the Joker is one of the most memorable things about this film, Aaron Eckhart also gives a chilling performance in The Dark Knight.

During most of his conversation with Gordon, the injured side of his face is hidden. At first, the audience only sees Gordon’s reaction to his appearance, and jumps when Harvey shouts at him. His appearance when he turns to the camera is absolutely haunting, using high-quality CGI to make him look inhuman.

9/10 Green Lantern: Hector Hammond’s Physical Change Looked Extremely Painful

Martin Campbell’s Green Lantern may not have the best reputation, but it has some great horror elements when Hector Hammond is on-screen. While performing an autopsy on Abin Sur’s corpse, Hector was infected with a fragment of Paralax. It would slowly change him, giving him telepathic powers. After his failed attempt to kill his father, he returned home, where he would mutate more.

His brain became bigger, and his skull snapped outwards to accommodate it. A few fans have criticized the amount of screaming in the film. However, Peter Sarsgaard’s acting, combined with the sound and sight of his forehead expanding, captured the horrors that come with being infected by a malicious entity.

8/10 Batman Begins: Batman Sprayed Scarecrow With The Fear Toxin

The cinematography in Christopher Nolan’s 2005 film, Batman Begins, makes it difficult to appreciate most of the scenes in which the fear toxin was used. The scenes shake or flash too much for anyone to get a clear sense of what is on the screen. As a result, these scenes are more likely to generate more headaches than fear.

When Batman gives Scarecrow a taste of his own medicine, the audience can see what he sees. The demonic version of Batman is frightening, with black ooze dripping from his mouth and his eyes pitch black and lifeless. The effects are more haunting since Batman isn’t covered up by flashing lights.

7/10 Man Of Steel: Zod Showed Superman Earth’s Fate If Krypton Lived Again

Man of Steel introduced a perfect villain who was engaging and frightening. General Zod was willing to trample on countless lives to restore Krypton. When Superman asked Zod what would happen to Earth if Krypton lived again, he wasn’t prepared for Zod’s answer. Zod chose to be a little too honest in his response. He showed Superman a vision of skulls beneath their feet.

Said skulls covered the ground as far as the eye could see, and Zod stated that the foundation had to be built on something. Superman was unsettled and incapable of moving. He started to sink into the skulls as if being consumed, giving a grim sense of powerlessness.

6/10 Justice League – The Flashpoint Paradox: Martha Wayne Transformed Into The Joker

After changing the past in Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, Flash realized he altered the future. Bruce Wayne was the one who died in the alley, while his parents survived. Thomas Wayne became the vengeance-filled Batman, beating down the shooter until his fists went bloody. Martha held Bruce close, her own hands soaked with her son’s blood. She held a hand to her face as she started to sob.

It’s a tragic and unsettling scene as the audience watches Martha break down, her sobs soon morphing into hysterical laughter, moving her hand away to show the same bright red grin characteristic of the Joker. This suggests that as long as there is a Batman, there will always be a Joker.

5/10 Suicide Squad – Hell To Pay: Count Vertigo And Jewelee’s Deaths Showed How Merciless Waller Could Be

Sam Liu made Suicide Squad: Hell To Pay bloody and brutal. After Task Force X finished a mission that required them to obtain a flash drive containing leaked intelligence, Vertigo and Jewelee betrayed the rest of the team. They killed Punch and revealed their plan to copy the flash drive and sell it. Unfortunately, Amanda Waller heard everything. Without hesitating, she triggered the chip in Vertigo’s head to explode.

It’s a grisly scene, as Vertigo pleaded for mercy while his head bulged in multiple places.

Jewelee started to panic after his untimely death. Knowing that she was next, she begged Deadshot for mercy. He saved her from a horrific death by shooting her before Waller could kill her.

4/10 Batman – The Killing Joke: The Joker Tormented Commissioner Gordon At The Amusement Park

The film adaptation of Batman: The Killing Joke was as twisted as the comic it was based on. The Joker was responsible for shooting Barbara Gordon. Shortly afterward, he kidnapped James Gordon with the intent of corrupting him. The commissioner was taken to an amusement park, where he was forced onto one of the rides.

When going through the tunnel, the Joker showed him pictures of his injured daughter. What made this scene even more unsettling was the Joker’s gleeful musical number as Gordon cried out in despair.

3/10 Injustice: Joker’s Death Heralded Tragedy

Injustice perfectly depicted how frightening someone can be after losing everything. After the Joker tricked Superman into killing Lois Lane and their unborn child, Superman went after him. No one could stop Superman. The Joker laughed maniacally that he had won, claiming that he had corrupted Superman. He showed no remorse, continuing to laugh even as Superman broke down the wall.

This was the last straw for Superman, and he punched through the Joker, who was pleased that he drove Superman to go so far. Batman’s expression of horror spoke volumes, speechless in front of the monster the Joker had created.

2/10 Justice League – War: The Transformation Into Parademons

Justice League: War showed that Parademons were originally other creatures. Darkseid’s army conquers inhabitable planets, and captures some of its living organisms. They coldly refer to these victims as organic material. These creatures are forced into machines that restrain them and painfully transform them into Darkseid’s mindless minions.

It’s a fate worse than death, as these creatures have to serve the person who destroyed their way of life. It puts the deaths of other Parademons into tragic perspective, as they died for a cause they unwillingly supported.

1/10 Constantine: The First Exorcism Was Straight Out Of Horror

In 2005, Constantine introduced its main character by showing his first exorcism. The woman that he needed to exorcise was growling, speaking in a raspy voice, and convulsing in an inhuman way. The possession looked unnatural, making the woman’s skin bulge as though it were trying to get out.

Constantine managed to trap the demon in a mirror. Enraged, the demon nearly smashed through the mirror, but was destroyed before it could completely break free. Demonic imagery and possessions are classic tropes of the horror genre.

