500,000 people set to miss out on potential 10.1% state pension rise

It has drawn particular attention to veterans, the Windrush Generation who returned to their country of birth, and former public servants as being impacted.

The APPG warned many UK pensioners overseas face “destitution” due to their amount not being uprated.

Indeed, the End Frozen Pensions Campaign asserts many people are “living in poverty, despite paying their National Insurance contributions in full”.

There are various reasons as to why a person chooses to move abroad, including those who want to be closer to family as they age.