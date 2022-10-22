Advanced Penetration Testing (APT) – Pentesting High Security Environments by LSO

You think you’ve come, you’ve seen, and you’ve conquered all the training in the pentest field? Think again.

J0e McCray, Learn Security Online creator, has brewed up a new course to address the needs of the upper echelon of pentest monkeys out there. If you don’t know j0e from from his various speaking engagements at the hacker cons (Defcon, BruCon, ToorCon, LayerOne, etc), check out our quick Q&A with him at EthicalHacker.net. J0e has seen it all, and has put together a class that focuses on the advanced topics in penetration testing aka the things that will save your a** in a pentest.

J0e has done some tremendous work with many of the industries best pentesters/researchers including Chris Gates (LearnSecurityOnline/Attack Research) Sandro Gauci, Wendel Guglielmetti, and Marcus J. Carey. J0e’s experience stems from being director of penetration testing at some very hush-hush security firms, as well as leading pentest ninjas and red-teams on engagements for over 8 years.

Really, if you have a budget, we highly suggest this new course. J0e takes the time you need to cover the attacks you want to cover and he makes himself personally available to each student. Also he’s dropped the price for SA and EthicalHacker.net readers, grab that discount here. The course takes place in Greenbelt, Maryland from May 17th – 21st 2010. Dont miss it.

What’s the content you ask?

Advanced Penetration Tester (APT) – Penetration Testing High Security Environments

Advanced Scanning

Bypassing Network Filtering

Stealth Scanning

Bypassing IDS/IPS

Attacking From the Web

XSS to command-shell

SQL Injection to command-shell

File Handling to command-shell

File Upload to command-shell

RFI to command-shell

LFI to command-shell

Client-Side Pentesting

Bypassing Antivirus

Packing Binaries

Modifying Binaries with OllyDBG

Writing Custom Trojans

Email Collection

Pivoting into the LAN

Attacking From the LAN

USB Hacksaw/USB Switchblade

Bypassing Port Security

Bypassing NAC Solutions

Breaking out of Restricted Environments

Citrix in Kiosk Mode Hacking

Restricted Desktops Workarounds

Bypassing Group Policy Object Restricted Applications

Advanced Enumeration the network

Defeating and Identifying IDS/IPS Signatures

Privilege Escalation in Windows XP

Privilege Escalation in Windows Vista

Post-Exploitation

Remote Command Execution

Automating Pentest Tasks

Enabling RDP/VNC for Staying Power

Persistence After Attacks

