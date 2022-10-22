Apple M2 Mac Mini: Here’s everything we know so far

Back in 2020, Apple launched the first Mac Mini powered by the in-house developed M1 chip. Since then, the rumour mill has its eyes on the M2 Mac Mini. While Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggested that we might see the M2-powered Mac Mini sometime in November this year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested we may not see one before sometime in 2023.

Earlier this year, a report by 9to5Mac suggested that Apple had been working on two new versions of the M2 chip. The first one codenamed J473 will be powered by the M2 chip with an eight-core CPU and ten-core GPU whereas the other model codenamed J474 will be powered by the M2 Pro chipset that comes with an eight-core GPU and a 12-core GPU.

Talking about the design, tipster Jon Prosser suggests that Apple will adopt a new and even more compact design for the upcoming Mac Mini and that it would feature four Thunderbolt ports, two USB-A ports, one ethernet and one HDMI port. The magnetic charging connector that comes with the 24-inch iMac 2021 might also make its way to the new Mac Mini.

Similar to the recently launched iPads, Apple might opt not to host an event but instead silently launch the M2-powered Mac Mini with a simple launch video and an accompanying press note.

Apple is also rumoured to announce the first Mac Pro with an in-house developed Apple chipset, indicating that the company might hold a might an event next month. Apple has been launching new Macs in November for the last few years, so that could point at a possible surprise launch over the next few weeks.