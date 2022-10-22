Australia and Japan ‘upgrade security relationship’ with new agreement

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese “warmed up for the summit season” with a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Perth on Saturday, Sky News Political Editor Andrew Clennell says.

Mr Clennell said the two leaders “upgraded the security relationship” with an agreement that includes that Japanese troops for the first time can train on Australian soil and vice versa.

“Of course, China looms largest in all of that. Perth was chosen for the bilateral meeting because WA is important to Japan with its supplies of natural resources including gas and iron ore.

“It is also, of course, after a thumping election result for Labor there, an important political area for the Prime Minister, who over the weekend attended the local telethon. An energy security agreement was also signed between the two leaders.”