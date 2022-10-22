Below Deck’s Daisy Kelliher shares ‘jealousy’ of Bravo spin-off stars

Fans got their first glimpse of the upcoming series after Bravo released the trailer in November.
The clip included stunning views of the Norwegian backdrop as a host of new faces were introduced as the Mercury crew.
Captain Kerry Titheradge struggled to adjust to the temperature as she said: “You fall in the water in the Bahamas, you just catch a tan, while chef Jess Condy added: “Here you can get hypothermia and die.”
Deckhand Nathan Morely asked: “What in the d**k world [is] a Caribbean man like me doing?”
Below Deck Adventure will premiere on Bravo on Tuesday, November 1 in the US and on Hayu in the UK.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht seasons 1-3 are available on Bravo in the US and available on Hayu in the UK.
Source link