Below Deck’s Daisy Kelliher shares ‘jealousy’ of Bravo spin-off stars

Fans got their first glimpse of the upcoming series after Bravo released the trailer in November.

The clip included stunning views of the Norwegian backdrop as a host of new faces were introduced as the Mercury crew.

Captain Kerry Titheradge struggled to adjust to the temperature as she said: “You fall in the water in the Bahamas, you just catch a tan, while chef Jess Condy added: “Here you can get hypothermia and die.”

Deckhand Nathan Morely asked: “What in the d**k world [is] a Caribbean man like me doing?”

Below Deck Adventure will premiere on Bravo on Tuesday, November 1 in the US and on Hayu in the UK.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht seasons 1-3 are available on Bravo in the US and available on Hayu in the UK.