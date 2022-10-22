Best Xbox Deals: New Sports Games, Controllers, And More For Cheap

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.

GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.



Black Friday is still a month away, but you’d be forgiven for thinking it started today with how many great Xbox deals are floating around the web. Some of the biggest names in the Xbox catalog are on sale for their best prices of the year–making now a surprisingly good time to stock up on titles you may have missed. This includes Madden NFL 23 for just $48, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for $19, and Life is Strange: True Colors for $18.

Not looking for a new game to play? You’ll still want to check out the great savings on accessories, which include some premium headsets, external hard drives, and plenty of other cool gadgets to enhance your setup.

We’ve pulled together an expansive list of the best Xbox game deals and best Xbox accessory deals below. As usual, most of these savings don’t advertise an end date–so give them a closer look while you can.

But before we get to the official roundup, here are a few great deals to check out first.