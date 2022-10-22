Brad Pitt, 58, looks beyond youthful as he is pictured at Grand Prix

Brad Pitt, 58, looked ageless as he brought his Hollywood knowledge to the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas yesterday.

The actor met with the Grid’s team at the Circuit of Americas on Friday to discuss his upcoming F1 film.

Brad sported a blue zipped shirt with matching trousers, along with white slip-on shoes for the event.

The Hollywood hunk donned stylish black shades as he is pictured after enjoying dinner with Lewis Hamilton to discuss the upcoming F1 movie.

Brad will star as a washed-up driver turned team owner who returns to the cockpit, with Hamilton co-producing and consulting on the blockbuster.