Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II developers wish for a Ghost spin-off

The head writer of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Brian Bloom, revealed it is his dream to make a Modern Warfare II spin-off game based on the origin story of the mysterious character Ghost.

Bloom made this revelation during a recent interview with IGN. Also present at the interview is Infinity Ward’s narrative director, Jeffrey Negus, who expressed a similar opinion.

By the way, Bloom and Negus are not the only Infinity Ward employees who harbor this sentiment. According to Bloom, there are other people who think such a game would be interesting and, as a result, would like to develop it. He stated that something about the character makes it feel iconic and they’ve attempted to build some of the elements that evoke this feeling in their current release of the game. Bloom also feels exploring these elements is something the audience will love.

Negus volunteered his opinions on the topic stating that the team at Infinity Ward has many conversations about a Ghost-based spinoff game. He stated, “It’s hard for us not to jam on like, ‘Man, wouldn’t that be cool?'”

While Bloom, Negus, and several Infinity Ward employees desire this game, there is no guarantee it will ever happen. As far as we know, the studio is not working on any such spinoff and its employees are simply sharing their personal thoughts on the subject. However, there is no telling what the future can bring, especially since many Infinity Ward employees are passionate about giving life to such a project.

Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley is a character that first appeared in the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 game released in 2009. Ghost had all the hallmarks of an unforgettable and iconic character, including a skull mask, a charming personality, an air of mystery, and an all-around cool vibe that drew gamers to him. Unfortunately, the studio soon killed him off. The character will be making a comeback in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and fans can easily determine his fate.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is an upcoming title in the long-running Call of Duty franchise. The game is the franchise’s 19th installment and is a sequel to the 2019 game of the same name. What’s more? Both games are reboots of earlier titles in the franchise.

By the way, several rumors have emerged that Activision will release a Modern Warfare II DLC in 2023. While there is no information on what the DLC could be, fans can hope it will be about their beloved character.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is scheduled for release on October 28th. It will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. The game is currently available for pre-order. Also, it can be pre-loaded. You can find out when the game’s campaign unlocks here.