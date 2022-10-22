Canada wins mixed curling gold at world championship | CBC Sports

Categories
Canada has captured gold at the world mixed curling championship.

Jean-Michel Menard of Gatineau, Que., led the Canadians to a 7-4 victory over host Scotland at the Curl Aberdeen facility on Saturday.

The victory from Menard and teammates Marie-France Larouche, Ian Belleau and Annie Lemay came hours after they defeated Switzerland 9-4 in the semifinals.

The Scots edged Sweden 6-5 in the semis to clinch their berth in the final.

Switzerland captured bronze with a 6-4 win over Sweden.

WATCH | CBC Sports’ That Curling Show examines the curling landscape:

That Curling Show: State of the Union with 3-time world champ Silvana Tirinzoni

Hosts Devin Heroux and Colleen Jones examine the curling landscape as a new quadrennial begins. They talk to newly-appointed World Curling Federation President Beau Welling, 3-time world champion skip from Switzerland Silvana Tirinzoni, Curling Canada’s Nolan Thiessen and close the show with journalists Ted Wyman and Greg Strong.



