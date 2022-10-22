Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United: Last-gasp Casemiro header cancels out Jorginho penalty

Casemiro earned Manchester United a stoppage-time point at Chelsea as a captivating tactical battle between Erik ten Hag and Graham Potter ended 1-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea looked to have snatched all three points when Jorginho coolly tucked away an 86th-minute penalty after substitute Scott McTominay mindlessly hauled Armando Broja to ground in the area.

But, in the fourth minute of time added on, Casemiro capped an impressive individual display as his header escaped the clutches of Kepa Arrizabalaga and just about crossed the goal line after coming down off the post.

How VAR showed that Casemiro's header had crossed the line





United did everything but score in a dominant opening half-hour but saw their grip on the game loosened before the break by an inspired tactical change from Potter, as the introduction of Mateo Kovacic and switch to a back four breathed life into Chelsea.

The Premier League table remains as it was after the draw, with Chelsea remaining fourth after extending their unbeaten start to life under Potter to eight games, and United staying fifth as their unbeaten run in all competitions stretched to six matches.

United snatch point after Jorginho penalty

Jorginho celebrates after giving Chelsea the lead through an 87th-minute penalty





After Potter famously inflicted defeat on Ten Hag’s Premier League debut with United, as Brighton stormed Old Trafford on the opening day of the season, the Dutchman set about enacting his revenge with a dominant performance built on the midfield superiority provided by newly-paired Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

Chelsea were indebted to the resurgent Kepa Arrizabalaga form preventing United taking complete control of the game. The Spaniard tipped Antony’s curled effort around the post as the quarter-hour mark approached, smothered the ball at Marcus Rashford’s feet after Bruno Fernandes’ through pass, and then thwarted Rashford’s drive after he charged through the Chelsea half into the area.

United’s dominance forced a change of tactics and personnel from Potter, who sacrificed Marc Cucurella on 37 minutes to bring on Mateo Kovacic, and it had the desired effect, with Chelsea finally flicking a switch and engaging with the midfield battle.

Chelsea would end the half unrecognisable, peppering the visiting goal as Kovacic, Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling combined to create two opportunities which Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could only turn wide, but United would have the final word before the break with Antony blazing the game’s best chance wide off his unfavoured right foot.

The tactical battle continued after the break without either team truly asserting their authority before a frantic finale burst into life when referee Stuart Atwell pointed to the spot after McTominay clearly hauled Broja to ground.

Jorginho hopped, skipped and jumped up to the penalty spot, tucking the ball past David de Gea to leave Chelsea on the brink of victory.

But United’s push to the death was rewarded when Casemiro’s header was deemed to have crossed the line after Kepa’s valiant attempted save turned the ball onto the woodwork, sparking ecstatic scenes in the away end as United escaped with a point they probably deserved.

What’s next?

Chelsea travel to Salzburg in the Champions League on Tuesday at 5.45pm before heading to Graham Potter’s former club Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday at 3pm..



Manchester United host Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League on Thursday at 8pm before entertaining West Ham at Old Trafford on Super Sunday at 4.15pm – live on Sky Sports Premier League.