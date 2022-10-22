Cruise passengers issued cabin warning – ‘don’t chance it’

Cabins with balconies are often some of the most popular accommodation on cruise ships. But passengers will need to be careful on their balcony.

A guest asked on Reddit: “This is my first balcony cruise so any balcony tips? Are you allowed to leave swimsuits out there to dry?”

An experienced passenger said: “With drying clothes on the balcony, note that if it’s humid outside, wet clothes may not dry particularly quickly.

“Still faster than inside, but not all that fast considering. And if the winds or seas are rough, don’t chance it.

“I’ve never lost a suit overboard, but I ran out to bring it in when I saw it waving off the back of a chair like it was a flag.”

