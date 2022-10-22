David Beckham Is Liv Tyler’s Daughter’s Godfather And 35 Other Celebs You Probably Didn’t Know Are Godparents To Other Celebs’ Kids

1.
David Beckham is the godfather of Liv Tyler’s kids.
David is good friends with Liv’s ex-partner, David Gardner (who is also his sport’s agent).
2.
Jamie Lee Curtis is the godmother of Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal.
Jamie has been friends with Jake and Maggie’s parents since before they were born.
3.
Marisa Tomei is Zoe Kravitz’s godmother.
Marisa and Zoe’s mom, Lisa Bonet, have been friends since they starred on A Different World together.
4.
Eva Longoria is Harper Beckham’s godmother.
Eva and Harper’s mom, Victoria Beckham, are close friends.
5.
Hugh Grant is Damian Hurley’s godfather.
Hugh and Damian’s mom, Elizabeth Hurley, dated for 13 years, from 1987-2000, and obviously remained friends after.
6.
Simon Pegg is Apple Martin’s godfather.
Simon and Apple’s dad, Chris Martin, are good friends.
7.
Lady Gaga is godmother to Elton John and David Furnish’s sons, Elijah and Zachary.
She is a very close friend and collaborator with them.
8.
Elton John is godfather to Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham.
9.
And Elizabeth Hurley is their godmother.
Seems the three of them are all very good friends!!
10.
Jessica Alba is godmother to Jaime King’s son, James Knight.
Topher Grace is his godfather.
11.
And Taylor Swift is the godmother to Jaime’s second son, Leo Thames.
12.
Molly Bernard is godmother to Hilary Duff’s daughter, Banks.
Hilary and Molly are close friends and were costars on Younger.
13.
Lizzy Caplan is godmother to Busy Philipps’ daughter, Birdie.
Busy and Lizzy have been friends since they were both on Freaks and Geeks.
14.
Busy is the godmother to Michelle Williams’s daughter, Matilda.
15.
And Jake Gyllenhaal is Matilda’s godfather.
16.
Jennifer Aniston is Coco Arquette’s godmother.
As we know, Jennifer is BFFAEAE with Coco’s mom, Courteney.
17.
Henry Winkler is Bryce Dallas Howard’s godfather.
Henry and Bryce’s dad, Ron Howard, have been friends since the Happy Days days.
18.
Meryl Streep is Billie Lourd’s godmother.
19.
Meryl was very friendly with Billie’s mom, Carrie Fisher.
20.
Nicole Kidman is godmother to Simon Baker’s son Harry.
21.
And Naomi Watts is godmother to Simon’s other son, Claude.
Nicole and Naomi have been friends with Simon and his ex-wife, Rebecca Rigg for a longggg time.
22.
Dakota Johnson is godmother to Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin’s daughter, Ezer.
Dakota and Addison are best friends.
23.
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen are godparents to Laura Dern’s son, Ellery Harper.
Makes sense that these icons are longtime friends.
24.
Harry Styles is godfather to Ben Winston’s daughter, Ruby.
Harry and Ben have been friends for a while, and Ben has directed some One Direction videos.
25.
Bryan Cranston is godfather to Aaron Paul’s son, Ryden.
Aaron and Bryan are very good friends after starring in Breaking Bad together, and they have their own tequila brand, too.
26.
Tim McGraw is godfather to Garrett Hedlund and Emma Roberts’s son, Rhodes.
Garrett and Tim have been close since doing Friday Night Lights together.
27.
Steven Spielberg is Gwyneth Paltrow’s godfather.
28.
And he’s also Drew Barrymore’s godfather.
29.
B. J. Novak is godfather to Mindy Kaling’s daughter, Katherine.
Mindy and B. J. have been extremely close for many, many years now, but it’s just platonic :).
30.
Sadie Frost is godmother to Lila Moss, Kate Moss’s daughter.
31.
And Kate Moss is godmother to Iris Law, Sadie Frost’s daughter with Jude Law.
Kate Moss and Sadie Frost have been friends since forever, and Kate used to hang out with Sadie and Jude all the time.
And I think that makes Lila and Iris god-siblings? Not a thing, but you get it.
32.
Vin Diesel is godfather to Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow.
33.
Vin walked Meadow down the aisle at her wedding.
34.
Leah Remini is godmother to Jennifer Lopez’s twins, Emme and Max.
Leah and Jennifer have been friends since they met on the red carpet of Man on Fire in 2004.
35.
Dolly Parton is Miley Cyrus’s godmother.
Dolly has been friends with Miley’s dad, Billy Ray, since before Miley existed.
36.
And finally, Drew Barrymore is godmother to Francis Bean Cobain, daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love.
Courtney and Drew go way back.
