David Niven almost died shooting The Guns of Navarone ‘Struck down’

Back in 1961, Gregory Peck led an all-star ensemble cast in The Guns of Navarone with David Niven, Anthony Quinn, Stanley Baker, James Darren, Anthony Quayle and Richard Harris. The iconic World War II adventure followed an Allied commando unit seeking to destroy a German fortress that was threatening Allied naval ships in the Aegean Sea. Yet this thrilling classic came at a great cost for the actors who suffered terrible injuries in near-fatal accidents on set.

Long before CGI, the Hollywood stars needed to capture a thrilling shipwreck that was filmed at Shepperton Studios.

According to The Telegraph, a replica Greek fishing boat called a caique was raised up on hydraulics in a 200 x 200 ft tank full of 6000 gallons of water.

During the scene, the actors were thrown around as hoses fired water into aeroplane engines, which were shot back at them. All the while tanks were dumped from above as wind machines blasted toward them.