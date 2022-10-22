Drivers warned of common car error which could lead to £10,000 fine

Tyre manufacturer Continental suggests for every temperature decrease of 10 degrees, tyres will lose between one and two PSI (pounds per square inch) of pressure. This is enough pressure to be detrimental to the car’s handling and stopping capabilities.

It is recommended drivers should check their tyre pressure at least once a week in the winter months.

If motorists are driving on damaged or worn tyres, the RAC says they are putting other road users at risk.

Graham Conway, Managing Director at Select Car Leasing, warned drivers to always check their tyres to make sure they are safe.

He said: “Driving in winter conditions can be hazardous – especially for your wallet if you’re not prepared.

