Drivers warned of common car error which could lead to £10,000 fine

Tyre manufacturer Continental suggests for every temperature decrease of 10 degrees, tyres will lose between one and two PSI (pounds per square inch) of pressure. This is enough pressure to be detrimental to the car’s handling and stopping capabilities.
It is recommended drivers should check their tyre pressure at least once a week in the winter months.
If motorists are driving on damaged or worn tyres, the RAC says they are putting other road users at risk.
Graham Conway, Managing Director at Select Car Leasing, warned drivers to always check their tyres to make sure they are safe.
He said: “Driving in winter conditions can be hazardous – especially for your wallet if you’re not prepared.
Underinflated tyres can have an enormous impact on the fuel efficiency of the car
According to TyreSafe, a UK charity promoting tyre safety, cars tend to burn on average three percent more fuel when tyre pressure is six PSI below the recommended tyre inflation pressure.
Furthermore, for every 10 percent a tyre is underinflated, its wear can increase by about 10 percent leading to even lower fuel efficiency and unsafe driving.
To test the tread of tyres, motorists can use a tread depth gauge or a simple 20p coin in the tread grooves of the tyre.
If they can’t see the outer band of the coin face, the tyres are above the legal limit, but if the band can be seen, the tyres could be unsafe, and should be replaced.
