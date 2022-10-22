FM highlights “tangible results” in cooperation with Norway

Georgian foreign minister Ilia Darchiashvili on Monday said the “close cooperation” established between Georgia and Norway had brought the country “tangible results”.

The top Georgian diplomat met his Norwegian counterpart Anniken Huitfeldt who is on a visit to Tbilisi, with the officials reviewing the prospects for bilateral cooperation.

I would like to proudly note that the close cooperation established between Georgia and Norway has brought us tangible results. Our fruitful cooperation in defence and security, economy, energy, international development cooperation should be emphasised”, Darchiashvili said.

“We deeply appreciate the long-term activity of Norway as one of the largest donors in Georgia, which has significantly contributed to the democratic development of our country”, he also noted.

The minister highlighted Norway’s role in the implementation of the inclusive education model in Georgia and the preservation and rehabilitation of the country’s cultural heritage monuments.

It was a pleasure to welcome my Norwegian colleague @AHuitfeldt on her visit to ????????. This visit is yet another vivid demonstration of ????????-???????? strong partnership, especially important on the background of the major geopolitical shifts taking place across the region. pic.twitter.com/H7sqsrrrYm — Ilia Darchiashvili (@iliadarch) October 17, 2022

The officials also discussed the prospects of Georgia joining the European Union and the efforts the Georgian government was making in the direction.

“I would like to thank Norway for its strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia, for its important contribution to the process of peaceful resolution of the Russia-Georgia conflict, as well as to the process of restoring trust”, the FM said.

This unconditional support is especially important in terms of security in this extremely difficult and unstable environment, when Russia is carrying out a large-scale military aggression against Ukraine and changing its internationally recognised borders by forceful methods”, he continued.

Darchiashvili and Huitfeldt also reviewed the “grave” humanitarian situation in the Russian-occupied territories of Georgia.