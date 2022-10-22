Formula 1 to create new all-female championship with 2023 debut possible

Beitske Visser of Netherlands and Sirin Racing (95) leads Marta Garcia of Spain and CortDAO W Series Team (19) during the W Series Round 6 race on October 02, 2022 in Singapore.

Formula 1 is planning to develop a new women’s racing series.

The championship — which would be for younger drivers aged 16 to 22 — is planned to run alongside the similarly all-female W Series which has hit financial difficulties, canceling its last 3 events in 2022.

It is believed that the series would form part of the Formula 2 and Formula 3 feeder pyramid, and could come as early as 2023.

It is likely there will be between 12 and 15 drivers on the grid.

F1 would not confirm details of the series but a spokesperson said: “We are committed to ensuring the best possible opportunities for women to get into our sport and to get the skills and experience necessary to get to the top of F1.”

The news comes after Lewis Hamilton criticized F1 for not affording more help to W Series.

W Series, which aims to be a feeder for women into F1, was supposed to hold its penultimate round of the year in support of this weekend’s United States GP, however fundraising issues led to them curtailing their season early.

Jamie Chadwick, Britain’s runaway leader, was crowned champion for the third time, maintaining her 100% record in the championship.

Hamilton, speaking to the media on Thursday, said he felt F1 should have done more to help W Series.

“There is not enough representation across the board, within the industry,” stated Hamilton.

“And there’s not really a pathway for those young, amazing drivers to even get to Formula 1, and then you have some people who say we’re never going to see [another] female F1 driver ever. So that’s not a good narrative to be putting out.

“So I think we need to be doing more, and with the organization, with Formula 1 and Liberty [Media , F1 owners] doing so well it’s not a lot for them to be able to help out in that space.”