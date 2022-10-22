Fortnite Candy: Where To Find Zero Point Pretzels And More In Fortnitemares

<\/iframe>“,”480”:”



















Now Playing: Fortnitemares 2022 Gameplay Trailer

The easiest way to find Zero Point Pretzels specifically is to buy them from Chrome Punk, a new pumpkin-headed NPC who showed up alongside the Fortnitemares update. We’ve got all NPCs mapped and listed in our NPC locations guide for your convenience. You can <strong>find Chrome Punk at the Flutter Barn</strong> near the center of the map. He sells Zero Point Pretzels, so bring some gold and you’ll be all set.</p> <p>If someone beats you to it and buys out his supply, you’ll need to find candy buckets instead. For that, keep on reading.</p> <h2>Fortnite candy locations</h2> <p>Fortnite candy is typically found outside residences all over the island every October. However, the current map has surprisingly few residential settings, making the candy buckets seem a bit rarer this season. Still, there are a few reliable places we’ve been using to collect candy when we need it.</p> <p>The best spot is at Willow’s cabin in the west coast of the map. Just be ready for a boss fight–Willow prefers tricks over treats, apparently. If your Battle Bus trajectory isn’t conducive to heading there, you can also reliably find a few buckets of candy inside The Joneses, specifically along the elevated rope bridge in the western side of the location. For a spot more centered, try the lonesome blue house just west of Herald’s Sanctum.</p> <p>There are plenty of houses inside Greasy Grove, the only major residential drop this season, and you’ll find candy there sporadically, but not as much as you might expect based on past Fortnitemares events, and it seems to move with each round. For reliability, we like heading to Willow’s house best of all.</p> <h2>Candy types and their uses</h2> <p>There are several types of candy in Fortnite, and each one provides a different benefit. There’s not one candy you can eat that applies a harmful effect, though some are better or worse depending on your situation and playstyle. Here's a list of all Fortnite candies and what they do on a per-item basis.

Trick or treat!

Candy Corn – Gives 1 health per second up to 10 health
Jelly Bean – Instantly gives 10 total HP across health (priority) and shields
Zero Point Pretzel – Gives temporary "Zero Point" dash effect
Hop Drop – Gives temporary low-gravity jumping ability, negating fall damage
Pepper Mint – Grants temporary speed boost
Thermal Taffy – Gives temporary thermal vision

For more on Fortnitemares, don't miss our boss battle guide for The Inkquisitor, a trailer for this year's festivities, and a look at the new Howler Claws weapon. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. 