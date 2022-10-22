Get rid of ‘dark circles and puffiness’ around eyes for use £2.69

Dark circles and puffiness under the eyes can develop as a natural part of ageing, however certain skincare treatments can help to reduce their appearance and help your skin glow. Skincare expert Scott McGlynn, who is the creator and host of Celebrity Skin Talk and Acne Uncovered, has shared an easy tip which won’t break the bank.

Scott shared the tip in an Instagram video with his audience of 270K followers.

He explained that tea has hugely beneficial effects for improving skin around the eyes, however, people often get the hack wrong when trying it themselves. Scott said: “The correct way to improve dark circles and puffiness. Total spent £2.69.

“This teabag method can be really messy. The teabag can’t even fit on the eye and you have tea dripping down your face. But I have a hack for you. Get a reusable makeup remover pad to put in the tea.

“Rinse it and just apply to the eyes without any drips going down your face. And don’t forget that it helps improve the appearance of dark circles, redness and puffiness. Its definitely time to unwind and rest those eyes.”

