Here’s What’s Happening With Kanye West, David Schwimmer, And The Controversy Surrounding Ye’s Adidas Partnership

Earlier this month, Ye’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were locked following a series of antisemitic posts. It’s one of the recent controversies that led Balenciaga to finally cut ties with Ye.
Even before Ye’s antisemitic social posts, Adidas said that their relationship with Kanye was “under review” after Ye posted numerous tirades about the company on social media. Attention on the partnership intensified after Kanye posted a video of him appearing to make Adidas executives watch porn.
Still, the launch of the latest iteration of the Adidas Yeezy Boosts appears to be going ahead as planned. Perhaps this is why Ye felt emboldened to say on the Drink Champs podcast, “The thing about me and Adidas is I can literally say antisemitic shit and they can’t drop me. I can say antisemitic things and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”
As the clip of Ye bragging about the Adidas partnership made its way across social media, David Schwimmer reposted the video along with the caption, “Now what?”
David further voiced his support for the Anti-Defamation League’s pleas for Adidas to, “reconsider supporting the Ye product line and to issue a statement making clear that the Adidas company and community has no tolerance whatsoever for antisemitism.”
This isn’t the first time David has criticized Kanye — he previously wrote on Instagram, “Whether or not Kanye West is mentally ill, there’s no question he is a bigot. His hate speech calls for violence against Jews. If you interpret his words any other way and defend him, guess what? You are racist. If we don’t call someone as influential as Kanye out for his divisive, ignorant and antisemitic words then we are complicit.”
Actor Josh Gad further voiced his own disapproval of the Ye/Adidas partnership:
We’ll keep you posted if Adidas comments on everything.
UPDATE: The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Salt / Core Black sneakers are currently listed as “Sold out” on Adidas’ website.
